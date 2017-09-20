Imran holds  Nawaz, Zardari responsible for Pakistan?s woes

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are responsible for the situation the country is currently facing.

Talking to media, Khan said the scale of corruption in Sindh is higher than anywhere in Pakistan, expressing his resolve to shift his focus to the country’s southern province and announcing his plans to hold a series of rallies.

“We will hold a rally in Karachi in December,” he said, and accused Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PPP stalwart Syed Khurshid Shah of being in cahoots with the government.

He said the PTI would bring a “genuine opposition leader” in the National Assembly.

The former cricket hero said the PMLN and the PPP were in collusion and appointed their own National Accountability Chairman and the head of Election Commission of Pakistan.

Asked to comment on contempt of court notice issued to him by the electoral body, Khan said he was not aware of any crime his part which caused the commission to summon him.

“Where in this world election commission issues show-cause notice ,“ he said and criticized the ECP for the way it conducted the general election of 2013 which was objected to by both winning and losing parties.

Election Commission is not a court, it is responsible for holding election. We will go to court for justice” Khan said.

He said the Sharif family was hell bent on destroying state institutions in order to hide their corruption, adding that Nawaz Sharif has been stealing and sending Pakistan’s money abroad.