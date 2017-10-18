Imran Khan challenges his arrest warrants in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday challenged his non-bailable arrest warrants issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Islamabad High Court.

The ECP had violated the fundamental human rights by issuing the warrants, the petition says.

It alleges the commission’s decision is politically-motivated and a misuse of powers.

Earlier last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in the contempt of court case against him for “repeatedly failing to appear for the hearing and for failing to send a written apology to the ECP for his absence in court”.

The ECP had ordered that the PTI chief be arrested and brought to the next hearing of the case filed by PTI dissident member Akbar S. Babar on October 26.