Imran Khan derides Nawaz Sharif's choice of successor

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan on Saturday derided ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif´s choice of his brother to eventually succeed him, comparing the country´s tradition of political dynasties to “a form of monarchy”.

“Political parties don´t have democracy in them. They are family parties…Actually, it´s like a form of monarchy,” the former cricket star told Reuters in an interview.

Sharif on Saturday announced plans for the ruling PML-N party to nominate his brother, Shahbaz, as the country´s new leader, after an interim period with a caretaker prime minister.

Khan´s party spearheaded the corruption complaint that led to the Supreme Court´s disqualification of Nawaz Sharif on Friday.