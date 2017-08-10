Imran Khan mocks Nawaz for using bullet-proof car in GT Road Rally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Therek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan sent out half a dozen tweets on Thursday as Nawaz Sharif resumed his rally from Rawalpindi and arrived in Jhelum.

The PTI chairman mocked the former prime minister for speaking from a bullet-proof car and drawing small crowds in the rally which he termed as “Corruption Bachao Rally”.

Below are some messages the cricketer-turned politician posted on Twitter:-

Speaking from a bulletproof car doesnt inspire confidence in already-dwindling crowds. If you fear death you shdnt undertake “ppl’s” rallies — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 10, 2017

Patwaris & rent-a-crowd methods do not make one into a leader of the people. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 10, 2017

NS’s Corruption Bachao rally reduced to corner mtgs. Manufactured by a mly dictator, NS cannot understand dynamics of populist politics — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 10, 2017

And you will also realise there is a downward trend in the no of people listening to your excuses of poor umpiring. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 10, 2017

But in the end you can’t avoid the sinking feeling that the game is over & you have lost. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 10, 2017

My advice to NS on his Corruption Bachao rally: You can blame the umpires, the pitch, the weather, some of your players; — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 10, 2017