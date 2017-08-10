Imran Khan mocks Nawaz for using bullet-proof car in GT Road Rally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Therek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan sent out half a dozen tweets on Thursday as Nawaz Sharif resumed his rally from Rawalpindi and arrived in Jhelum.

The PTI chairman mocked the former prime minister for speaking from a bullet-proof car and drawing small crowds in the rally which he termed as “Corruption Bachao Rally”.

Below are some messages the cricketer-turned politician posted on Twitter:-

 

