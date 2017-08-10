Imran Khan mocks Nawaz for using bullet-proof car in GT Road Rally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Therek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan sent out half a dozen tweets on Thursday as Nawaz Sharif resumed his rally from Rawalpindi and arrived in Jhelum.
The PTI chairman mocked the former prime minister for speaking from a bullet-proof car and drawing small crowds in the rally which he termed as “Corruption Bachao Rally”.
Below are some messages the cricketer-turned politician posted on Twitter:-
Speaking from a bulletproof car doesnt inspire confidence in already-dwindling crowds. If you fear death you shdnt undertake “ppl’s” rallies
Patwaris & rent-a-crowd methods do not make one into a leader of the people.
NS’s Corruption Bachao rally reduced to corner mtgs. Manufactured by a mly dictator, NS cannot understand dynamics of populist politics
And you will also realise there is a downward trend in the no of people listening to your excuses of poor umpiring.
But in the end you can’t avoid the sinking feeling that the game is over & you have lost.
My advice to NS on his Corruption Bachao rally: You can blame the umpires, the pitch, the weather, some of your players;
We must never forget our soldiers who lay down their lives fighting terrorists. We salute our four brave soldiers martyred in Dir.
