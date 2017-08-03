Imran Khan opens up about harassment allegations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said Ayesha Gulalai has trapped herself by allowing the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz to use her against him.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was behind the character assassination campaign against him, adding that it was an old habit of the ruling party. ” I can’t forget what they did to Benazir Bhutto, Nusrat Bhutto and Jemima.” said he.

“Why did she remain silent for four years, she should have opened up during this period,” he said.

He parried the question when asked whether Ayesha Gulalai asked him to marry her. “I do not want to discuss this issue. I have always avoided discussing women.”

He said he spent most of his life as a bachelor and not a single woman accused him of indecent behavior during this period.

“It is an old tactic of the PMLN. I am prepared for any tactic they would use against me,” the former cricketer said.

“They are not politicians,they are political mafia”

Ayesha Gulalai, a PTI lawmaker, on Tuesday announced to quit the party accusing Imran Khan of harassment. She said the PTI chairman sent her “inappropriate text messages, calling for inquiry against the former cricket hero.

She went on to say that women workers were not safe in the PTI, an allegation the party refuted at a press conference held at the National Press Club.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan sent out a tweet asking his party workers to not target Maria Toorpakai, the sister of Ayesha Gulalai.