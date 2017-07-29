Imran Khan slams Nawaz for ?playing victim card?

ISLAMABAD: A couple of hours after Nawaz Sharif criticised the Supreme Court decision to disqualify him, Imran Khan took to Twitter and said the former prime minister was playing victim card.

“ Shameful how NS [Nawaz Sharif] playing victim card with multiple references against him sent to NAB and him being found guilty of lying, forging, perjury etc,” he said.

The PTI chairman said Shari was insulting nation’s intelligence and making mocker of democracy by nominating his brother against whom Supreme Court has directed reference be filed.

He said Nawaz Sharif only trust corrupt companions, accusing Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of being involved in two billion dollars LNG scam.