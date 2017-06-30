Imran Khan visits Parachinar after deadly bombing

PARACHINAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Friday arrived in Parachinar to express solidarity with the people of the tribal area after suicide attacks that killed over 70 people last week.

Citizens of Parachinar began a sit-in protest soon after the two bombs went off last week on Friday evening, as shoppers were

out buying supplies in preparation for the breaking of the fast on one of the last days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Imran Khan address the participants of the sit-in and said entire nation shares grief of people affected by the suicide attacks.

The protesters had demanded Imran Khan visit the area following the attack.

Earlier, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in the area where he was briefed on the security situation in the area by the officials soon after he landed in Parachinar.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced 1 million rupees ($10,000) compensation for the families of every victim of the blasts, and 500,000 rupees for the wounded, but the protesters dismissed that, saying victims of attacks in other places got more, a witness said.

Parachinar is part of the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas, ethnic Pashtun-majority areas along the Afghan border covered by special laws and regulations.

A former senator, Allama Abid al-Hussaini, said the sit-in, centred in a town park, was estimated to have attracted 70,000 participants on Thursday.

A senior government official in the town said tens of thousands joined the protest.

Parachinar had already suffered two bomb attacks this year, before last Friday´s blasts, that killed about 50 people.