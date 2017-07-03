Imran Khan's on trolling spree after Dar appears before JIT

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s outburst against Imran Khan evoked fierce response from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman on Monday.

The country’s financial czar, who appeared before the Joint Investigation Team, called Imran Khan a liar and asked him to present himself for accountability. He also launched some personal attacks against Khan.

Imran Khan took to twitter to respond after Ishaq Dar’s press conference and mocked him for his facial expressions during the latter’s media talk.

Khan shared a a video still of Ishaq Dar from the media talk and captioned it : “A picture is worth a thousand words! Guilt written all over his face.”

A picture is worth a thousand words! Guilt written all over his face. pic.twitter.com/ouvO9uVrj7 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 3, 2017

He said in another tweet: “And no amount of hysterical gutter language is going to get him off the hook.”

And no amount of hysterical gutter language is going to get him off the hook. https://t.co/xUxH22vXBT — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 3, 2017

Reacting to Ishaq Dar’s criticism, the PTI chairman said the minister stooped to new lows when he attacked the hospital that provideds free cancer treatment.

“Even in wars hospitals are not targeted by enemy but here Sharifs and their henchmen targeting SKMTCH providing cancer treatment for the poor,” he tweeted.

And no amount of hysterical gutter language is going to get him off the hook. https://t.co/xUxH22vXBT — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 3, 2017

But Sharifs & henchmen don’t care abt fate of poor patients in Pakistan because they rush off abroad even for mere checkups. https://t.co/SVxWu013EQ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 3, 2017

Later, Khan posted a picture of him along with his aides and captioned: “When there is no guilt it shows on the faces”.