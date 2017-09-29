Imran Khan?s relations with Jewish lobby no secret: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD:  Railways Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif on Friday took to Twitter to defend his cabinet colleague Khawaja Muhammad Asif whose comments regarding banned militant outfit drew strong criticism from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday.

In a string of tweets, the minister applauded Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif for what he said showing mirror to American policy makers on their soil with courage and wisdom.

He said the American policies have key role in fueling Islamic extremism.  “American rulers who advise others to do more are  responsible for spreading anarchy in the world,” he said.

He said it would be sheer injustice to not acknowledge the great sacrifices rendered by Pakistani nation and security forces.

Taking aim at the opposition party, he said instead of labeling others as traitors the PTI should look at itself.

“Imran Khan’s relations with Jewish lobby are no secret,” said he, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is “ideological defence line of Pakistan”.

 

  

