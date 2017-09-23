Imran Khan?s tweet falls prey to internet trolls

In a recent tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran khan posted a video of a man riding a bike with eight young boys and captioned it: ‘Where there is a will, there is a way’.

The twitterati took to mock and support it alike.

Some said this is what his party supporters look like when leaving to attend his jalsas. Here are some reactions to Khan’s tweet.

 

