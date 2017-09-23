Imran Khan?s tweet falls prey to internet trolls

In a recent tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran khan posted a video of a man riding a bike with eight young boys and captioned it: ‘Where there is a will, there is a way’.

Where there is a will there is a way! pic.twitter.com/S4jgZXD29R — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 22, 2017

The twitterati took to mock and support it alike.

Some said this is what his party supporters look like when leaving to attend his jalsas. Here are some reactions to Khan’s tweet.

Insafians leaving for PTI Jalsa https://t.co/bGG8sbO7fg — Azhar (@MashwaniAzhar) September 22, 2017

Only in Pakistan

قانون کی پاسداری کریں موٹر بائیک چلاتے ہوۓ ہیلمٹ ضرور پہنیں pic.twitter.com/B2vNyowvwA — annie (@anniesehar1) September 22, 2017

Hahhaa look at this credit goes to railway minister Saad Rafique pic.twitter.com/pUoeTedqHz — annie (@anniesehar1) September 22, 2017

Absurdistan… that’s how they roll. — Muniba Kamal (@MunibaKamal) September 22, 2017