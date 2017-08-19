Imran lying about health, education reforms in KP: Bilawal

MANSEHRA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has been speaking lies regarding health and education reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a rally in Mansehra, the PPP chairman said Imran Khan speaks a new lie every time he comes for a speech.

He said in Khan’s view everybody except him was involved in corruption. He said the Khan boasted about KP Ehtesab Commission which arrested a sitting minister. “What happened to that poor minister’s allegations of corruption against KP Chief Minister,” he said.

“When would investigation be held into Khyber Bank scandal and mines contracts. “I am not levelling allegations against Khan Sahib, these are the allegations levelled by PTI MNAs and MPAs”.

He said youth in KP were searching for jobs with degrees in their hands. “Where is new KP”.

He said Imran Khan was taking credit for reducing terrorism. “Did you ever speak against terrorists. It was you who called for talks with the Taliban, and it was you who gave funds to a madressa. It was you who opposed operation against terrorists.

“You haven’t done any thing for betterment of people of KP. You never raise voice for the rights of people of KP. Imran Khan uses people for his politics. It would be my first and Imran’s last election,” said the PPP chairman.

Taking aim at Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said” Mian Sahib could be a conspirator, a sabotager but not a revolutionary”. “You are guilty, you are not innocent . . .”