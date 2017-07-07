Imran mocks Nawaz's batting skills

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Friday said Nawaz Sharif used to pick “his own umpire” who would then call him safe when everybody thought he was out, in his response to the prime minister’s remarks how he would hit the bouncer for a six or four in his younger days.

Earlier this week, in a reception held in honor of Pakistan cricket team, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had recalled his younger days when he used to play cricket.

Addressing a press conference, Khan said Nawaz Sharif would score 50 or 60 runs only after choosing his own umpire and having four to five turns in an innings.

The cricketer-turned politician said some of the people who played with Nawaz Sharif can confirm his claim.

When asked to comment on a defamation suit filed against him by Punjab Chief Minister Shahrif, he said he would expose younger Sharif once he is summoned in the court.

“Whatever is happening in JIT could easily be determined though the facial expressions of members of Shairf family when they come out after appearing before the JIT,” he said.

“We are not doing politics, we are waging Jihad against a mafia. I can see Nawaz Sharif will land in Adiala Jail”.