Imran: Nation will soon get rid of Sharif family

LONDON: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, who is on a five-day visit to London, on Saturday claimed the nation would soon get rid of the Sharif family.

Speaking to the media here, Khan, who has been facing charges that his party had acquired funds from prohibited foreign sources, said the people of Lahore would stand by judiciary on Sept 17, the polling day for NA-120 by-poll.

He said: “People will defeat dacoits in the NA-120 by-poll.”

The PTI chief alleged that the PML-N, police and government employees had jointly been running election campaign in NA-120.

Earlier, Khan accompanying his sons Salman and Qasim left for a five-day visit to London, where he would attend fundraising events for his party and also meet various leaders.