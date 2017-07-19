Imran puts forward demands to ensure fair election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday put forward four demands that he said must be accepted to ensure transparent general election in the country.

Addressing a press conference, he said the election should be held under an Election Commission trusted by all the political parties, using biometric system to curb poll rigging and giving overseas Pakistanis right of franchise and induction of caretaker set ups after consultations with all the political parties. When a reporter said the reforms may cause a delay in election, he said all the tasks could be completed within few months.

Imran Khan also responded to allegations against his father, saying his father went on scholarship before the creation of Pakistan under which he was to serve for three years for the government.

He said upon his return Pakistan had come into being and he had to serve the government for six years instead of three due to lack of engineers in the newly-built nation.

He criticised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for repeatedly asking about wrongs he had done and for which he was being held accountable.

He said Nawaz carried out corruption in the name of doing business, setting up offshore companies, appointing front men, making big money and laundering it abroad. “Still, you asks what is my fault,” Khan said.

The PTI chairman said although the Supreme Court gave the ruling family five chances to clear themselves, they speak nothing but lies in their defence. “Nawaz Sharif still has time to resign,” Khan said.

He said the prime minister did not say a single word about the casualties along the Line of Control during his address in Sialkot that shows he couldn’t care about the country.

Imran Khan also targeted Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who he said was the “baggage man” of the Sharif family and taught Nawaz Sharif the art of money laundering.