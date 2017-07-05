Imran questions official protocol for Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has questioned official protocol granted to Maryam Nawaz on her appearance before Joint Investigation Team, probing offshore properties of Sharif family.

In his tweets, Imran said, “Inexplicable why private citizen Maryam getting official protocol with police saluting as she goes to appear before criminal investigation?”

Maryam Nawaz appeared before JIT on Wednesday amid strict security measures around the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) where the six-member body is conducting its proceedings.

Imran said, “the Pakistani nation must decide once and for all whether we are a democracy or a Badshahat (monarchy).”

