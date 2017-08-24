Imran raises ?crucial points? about Sharifs' refusal to appear before NAB

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday raised a series of questions about Sharifs refusing to appear before the National Accountability Bureau.

Khan took to twitter and posted some “crucial points” with regard to NAB’s summons to Sharif family in the wake of Supreme Court orders that disqualified Nawaz Sharif.

Here is what Khan said in a series of tweets:

These are crucial points I have been raising: 1) How can PMLN ministers claim Sharifs will not appear before NAB. What law allows for this? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 24, 2017

2) Sharifs cannot choose mode of investigation. Or have they forgotten they are the accused? SC, not PMLN/Sharifs, can review its decision https://t.co/ANtX3dU36f — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 24, 2017

3) SC has not fixed review which effectively implies rejection of stay. https://t.co/qLOhXzg3FP — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 24, 2017