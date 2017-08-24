Imran raises ?crucial points? about Sharifs' refusal to appear before NAB

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday raised a series of questions about Sharifs refusing to appear before the National Accountability Bureau.

Khan took to twitter and posted some “crucial points”  with regard to NAB’s summons to Sharif family in the wake of Supreme Court orders that disqualified Nawaz Sharif.

Here is what Khan said in a series of tweets:

 

