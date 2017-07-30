Imran reaches venue of ?Thanksgiving Rally? to celebrate Sharif´s ousting

ISLAMABAD: Around 20,000 supporters of Pakistan´s main opposition leader Imran Khan crowded into an arena on Sunday evening for a rally — dubbed the “Thanksgiving Rally” — to celebrate Sharif´s ousting.

With corruption allegations engulfing the powerful Sharif family — a dominant force in the country´s politics for the last three decades — cricketer-turn-politician Khan is hoping to win support for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

“It wasn´t a political game play, it was the nation´s battle against the corrupt mafia. Join Pakistan as it celebrates #YaumETashakur (Thanksgiving) today,” PTI tweeted on its official handle.

More than 3,000 security officers were on hand at the rally, which had a festive atmosphere with Khan supporters decked out in the party´s red and green colours.

“I am here for solidarity with Imran Khan. He is the only leader who can rid this nation of dynastic politics,” said Iqbal Shah, 60, who had travelled from the country´s northwest to support Khan.

Khan himself also faces graft allegations in court linked to the non-disclosure of assets and offshore companies — similar charges that brought down Sharif.

The case, brought by a member of Sharif´s PML-N party, seeks to have Khan disqualified on the same contentious clause in the constitution that ousted Sharif — the requirement that Pakistani politicians be honest.

Khan´s lawyers have denied all charges and say his wealth stems from his lucrative cricketing career.