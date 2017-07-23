Imran rebuts reports of ?failed? money trail

ISLAMABAD: Dismissing media reports, PTI Chief Imran Khan clarified Sunday he had submitted whole money trail of the money he brought to Pakistan.

Speaking to media here, Imran Khan said, “I have presented all the banking transactions in Supreme Court.”

Khan said some media houses are misleading public that there is no money trail, adding that all these people who are supporting Nawas Sharif are all culprits, law calls them accomplices.

Lambasting over Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Imran said Kh. Asif should be ashamed of attacking Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH).

Khan challenged Khawaja Asif to point out any mistakes in SKMCH and take those objections to court.