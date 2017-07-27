Imran says all our mafias keep ?Iqamas?

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that ‘Iqama’ or work permit in the Gulf states is a form of protection and an easy escape route, referring to same document to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who holds the iqama of UAE.

In a tweet with the copy of Iqama of Khawaja Asif, Imran Khan said, “All our mafias keep iqamas/residences in UAE because bank of UAE does not bound nor does it discloses account details of iqama holders.”

Referring to iqama of Khawaja Asif, Imran added that the dishonesty of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and some of his ministers that is being revealed is shocking even for those of us who have known their greed for money.

PTI chief called upon the UAE Central Bank to disclose all bank info of non-residents’ bank accounts.

 

