Imran says army should not have role in running government

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has called for increased civilian rule in the country, saying ‘if I succeed, I will strengthen it.”

In an interview with Guardian, Imran Khan said, he firmly believes that the army should not have a role in running the government.

PTI Chief said Pakistan must reject US aid and exit the ‘war on terror’ in order to create prosperity and achieve regional peace, the Guardian reported.

Khan claimed American backing ‘enslaves country’, saying “Aid cripples the country. You are dictated decisions from abroad. I’m completely against this.’

Imran told Guardian “Sadly, our ruling elite took dollars from the Americans and went into this war. It has created such hatred in our society. It has created turmoil.”