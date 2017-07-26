Imran says entire nation waiting for SC verdict in Panama case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the entire nation was waiting for the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama case.

The apex court should give its decision as soon as possible as the whole country is at complete standstill, Khan said while addressing a presser here.

He said that the country needs a chief executive, who is missing right now. Several countries had cancelled their invitations to the prime minister after knowing the charges against him. Despite the serious tragedy of Lahore blast, the prime minister had left for Maldives.

The entire government had been engaged in saving the premier, he said.

He alleged that money was being used to buy loyalties of people.

About the disqualification case against him, the PTI chief said that he had shown all the banking transaction documents of London flats to the court.