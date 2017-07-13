Imran says India fears Nawaz?s ouster

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday accused Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of being an Indian ally and claimed that New Delhi was concerned over the situation that may lead to his ouster.

Alluding to a report published in an Indian daily which said Sharif’s loss may strengthen Pakistan army and create security complications for New Delhi, Khan said at a press conference India fears for the loss of its ally.

The Times of India reported Nawaz Sharif’s removal could have implications for India in the coming weeks and months, particularly in the security sphere.

“But while the loss of Sharif is unlikely to strike a blow at bilateral ties, a change of regime at this time might mean that there will be new players in Islamabad, too new to matter, leaving the job of governance and foreign policy to the army brass in Rawalpindi,” the report said.

Commenting on Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Wednesday speech, Imran Khan said the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief was supporting Nawaz Sharif.