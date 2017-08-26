Imran says NA-120 by poll to decide whether people back SC, or criminal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said the by-election in the National Assembly constituency 120 would decide where the people of Pakistan are standing.

“It will be a decisive and historic election that will decide whether people stand by Supreme Court of Pakistan, or a criminal,” said he addressing a press conference.

He said the PTI would inform the people of the constituency voting for Nawaz Sharif’s representative in the by-election would mean they are backing the corrupt elements.

Imran Khan said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified over corruption, making millions of rupees, and telling lies to the Supreme Court. He said Nawaz Sharif crticisim of the Supreme court was aimed at destroying the institution.

“If he doesn’t accept court decision, then why should thousands of people who are languishing in jails over petty crimes accept court orders.

The PTI chairman said the election results would show what kind of Pakistan the people want. “It will decide whether you want a Pakistan where law is equal for all, where you are a criminal whether you steal a penny or millions,” he said.

Imran Khan rejected Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s claim that the country suffered loss of 14 billion dollar after the formation of Joint Investigation Team in Panama Papers case.

“Ahsan Iqbal should be ashamed of himself saying that, should we allow corruption? Country would not have suffered losses, if he (Nawaz Sharif) had resigned,” he said.