Imran says PML-N 'maligning army', destroying democracy

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Monday accused PML-N’s government for ‘targeting army’ and destroying democracy. He was talking to media in response to Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s statement after he was allegedly barred by Rangers from entering Judicial Complex during hearing of graft cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, Khan reiterated on holding early elections and termed entire PML-N lawmakers’ episode with rangers a drama. He alleged Ahsan Iqbal for uttering ‘state within a state’ sentence with a motive to address the world, adding that government is creating hurdles in the way of justice.

During his talks with media, he lashed out at Ahsan Iqbal and asked if he did not know SSP’s letter requesting for Rangers’ deployment in the court premises.

Imran said, there is no comparison between him and a ‘biggest thief’, adding that he has given 40 years of his money trail contrary to Sharif Family who could not even mention a single transaction.

Meanwhile, in his latest message on social media PTI chief said that constitution has been ‘mocked’ by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders just to rescue former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Today a mockery was made of the Constitution simply to rescue Nawaz Sharif politically. But nation will not allow corrupt mafias to rule now https://t.co/G3hh5iyO55 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 2, 2017

Reacting to the passing of Elections Bill 2017 in the National Assembly, he tweeted that “Black day today for Pak democracy with passage of Elec Reforms Bill which allows a disqualified person to head a political party.”

Black day today for Pak democracy with passage of Elec Reforms Bill which allows a disqualified person to head a political party. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 2, 2017

Earlier, the National Assembly had passed the Elections Bill 2017, paving way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to regain chairmanship of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

A controversial clause in the bill allows politicians disqualified from holding public office to lead political parties.