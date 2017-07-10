Imran says PTI position vindicated, asks PM Nawaz to resign

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Monday demanded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resign after the JIT submitted its reported to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Talking to the media, he also demanded names of Sharif family members be put on the Exit Control List.

“Prime minister should have resigned shortly after Panama Papers verdict was announced, but now he had no other option left but to step down,” he said and accused the government of obstructing investigation.

“Efforts were made to put hurdles in the path of justice. Sharif family forced institutions into wrongdoings in order to hide their theft,” he said.

“Everything has come forth, and our reservations have been proved”. “Match is over now…. and lets see when does he vacate the Prime Minister House”.

Urging the Speaker National Assembly to resign, Khan said instead of sending a reference against the prime minister, Ayaz Sadiq had sent a reference against him for raising voice against government’s corruption.

“It has been proved today that Maryam Nawaz is the actual owner of the London flats, and the letter from Qatari prince was a fraud. He said Nawaz Sharif has also turned out to be owner of an offshore company in Dubai.

“We no longer need to run a movement on the streets. Rather we will celebrate our victory on the roads,” the PTI chairman said.

Letter in the evening PTI chairman said on Twitter his party’s position on Panama Papers has been vindicated as JIT report findings come out. He said Nawaz Sharif lied to the nation, parliament and the Supreme Court.

