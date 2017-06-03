Imran says Sharifs being held accountable for the first time

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Saturday rejected Sharif family’s claim that they have always faced accountability.

“It is the first time they are facing accountability,” said Khan while talking to media.

He said there were contradictions in the statements of Nawaz Sharif and his children except Kulsoom Nawaz who had spoken truth when she conceded that the flats in London were purchased in 90s.

“And Nawaz too once spoke truth that nobody who indulges in corruption would stash his money in his own name. And Nawaz Sharif kept everything in his children’s name”.

He said Supreme Court has aptly used mafia reference. “It is my message for Nawaz Sharifs that you are not living 1997 when you used to attack people”.

Imran Khan said he brought all his money through banking channels unlike the corrupt elements in the country who launder billions of rupees abroad. “I brought my halal money to Pakistan and i have got all record which i submitted with the Supreme Court”.

Responding to a question regarding Shahbaz Sharif legal notice to him, he said he was waiting for Shahbaz Sharif to come to the court.

Commenting on Nehal Hashmi’s outburst which was seen as a threat to people involved in conducting probe into Sharif family’s financial dealings, Imran Khan said a rat would not become excited unless he has got support. “Threats are given by mafias not democrats.

The former cricketer said the people of Pakistan has become conscious of the situation and he would bring them out on the streets.

He said Entire nation is waiting for the JIT report and Sharif family would have no chance to run away to hide in Jeddah and London