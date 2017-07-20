Imran says Sharifs producing fraudulent documents before SC to obstruct justice

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has said that apart from money laundering and corruption, another emerging major crime of Sharifs is producing fraudulent documents before the Supreme Court to obstruct justice.

In a message on twitter on Thursday, Imran Khan said, “The biggest crime is to treat the nation as dumb and with such contempt –assuming they (Sharifs) can fool the entire nation all the time.”

On Wednesday, Imran claimed that the real business of Nawaz Sharif was corruption and that was his fault.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family used businesses as a front to indulge in corruption.

The PTI chairman claimed that Nawaz Sharif would be ousted if he did not resign, as the Sharif family could not provide anything in their defence in the Panama case before the Supreme Court.

Imran told a media conference that Nawaz and his family were given five chances to tell the truth and come clean in front of the people of Pakistan.

“Nawaz was given five chances to tell the truth to the people, starting with the first hearing in the Supreme Court and the last chance being the JIT,” he noted.

Prime Minister Nawaz, he alleged, told lies everywhere and today he wondered he should be told what wrong he had done. Imran added the JIT report had come up with their 10 companies in London, which all were running in losses.