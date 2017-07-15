Imran sees next week most important in Pak history

KAHUTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Friday addressed a rally at Kahota, where he claimed that the coming week will be the most important in Pakistan’s history.

While addressing a rally at Kahuta, PTI Chief said the coming week will decide whether Pakistan remains a “country of dacoits or changes into Naya Pakistan (new Pakistan)”.

Imran further said that when an elected prime minister of a country denies the truth, the country is negatively affected as institutions begin to decay.

While criticizing the government’ policies, Imran said, “today the country is in debt, there is no respect for the green passport and unemployment is at an all time high. Meanwhile, a small group of people are getting rich while the rest of nation is regressing.”

Imran said that the Sharif family has not been held accountable for the last three decades as they have always bought justice and ruined state institutions by bribing and bluffing.

Imran, once again referring to the Sharif family as a mafia, said he would have died with shame if he had been in Nawaz’s place.