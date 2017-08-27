Imran sees Zardari?s acquittal as proof of PPP-PML-N deal struck under CoD

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday termed Zardari’s acquittal in the illegal asset case as a proof of the deal struck in the garb of Charter of Democracy (CoD) by the PPP and PML-N.

Strongly condemning the former president’s acquittal in NAB cases, Khan called upon the nation to raise voice aginst it.

He said Zardari owns property worth billions of rupees abroad.

Recalling Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, the PTI chief said he would also have acquitted if the Joint Investigations Team (JIT) was not formed under the supervision of Supreme Court.

How can we accept the decision of the same NAB, which lacks trust of the apex court, he questioned.

The Supreme Court had earlier expressed lack of trust in NAB chief, he said, adding that democracy could not be strengthened without having strong institutions.

He questioned the basis of the Election Commission law that barrs him from running election campaign in Lahore’s NA-120.

Khan said the PTI candidate Dr Yasmin Rahid was not going to contest against Begum Kulsoom Nawaz but the state.

He alleged that the government resources were being used in the election campaign for the Lahore by-poll, saying Maryam Nawaz had held a meeting at the CM House.