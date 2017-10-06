Imran submits details of payments made to Jemima

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Friday produced details in the Supreme regarding payment of 560000 UK pounds to his ex wife Jemima Khan from his offshore company Niazi Services.

Imran Khan’s lawyer submitted the details as the Supreme Court resumed hearing of Hanif Abbasi’s petition seeking disqualification of the PTI chairman.

Imran Khan in his response told the court through his lawyer that he paid back loan to Jemima from the account of Niazi Services and the payment was evident from the documents.

Following the payment 100000 pounds were was left in the account that were spent on legal fees.

According to the response, all the money deposited in Niazi Services was spent before the 2013 general election so there was no money left that could be shown in asset details submitted to the Election Commission.