Imran vows to rid Sindh of 'corrupt' Asif Zardari

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehteek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Saturday took an exception to Asif Zardari and called him the chief looter of Sindh.

“Soon a pharaoh of Sindh would be asking “Why I was ousted,” said he while addressing a rally where he promised to visit all the major towns of Sindh which he said couldn’t do earlier because he was preoccupied with Panama Papers case.

He said people’s money in Sindh was stolen and parked in foreign countries , an act, which he said caused the poverty to surge in Sindh.

He asked the people of Sindh to come out and help him take Asif Zardari and his cronies to justice. The PTI chairman also gave his plan for the betterment of Sindh after coming into power.

Khan said the money that was supposed to be spent on the well being of the people of Sindh was laundered abroad.

Surrey Palace was purchased with your money. I remember Zardari said it is not my palace. He then signed NRO and pocketed the money of Surrey palace”

“You have to come out and help me against corrupt mafia. I will visit entire Sindh and wake up the people.”