Imran wants Nawaz Sharif?s treason trial  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday called for applying article six of the constitution that deals with high treason to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for not accepting Supreme Court orders that ousted him from office.

Speaking to media, he announced to hold a joint rally of the Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf and Sheikh Rashid on the eve of country’s Independence Day on August 13.

“The whole Noon-league is united to save a family. A show is being put on display with the people’s money tomorrow,” said he refereeing to Nawaz Sharif’s decision to travel to Lahore via GT road that is expected to draw large number of crowds along the route.

“They are again using the same language that Narendra Modi uses against Pakistan army. They should be tried under article six,” Khan said.

“We were atop the container to straighten democracy, but they are coming out against our own court,” the PTI chairman.

He said the ruling party was seeking to strike an NRO because they were afraid of the National Accountably Bureau (NAB).

Applauding the Supreme Court’s decision against Nawaz Sharif, he said it was the first time in country’s history that an order was passed against a dictatorship which acted in the garb of democracy.