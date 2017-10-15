Imran warns of massive street protest against hurdles in way of accountability

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has said that if the Sharif family is convicted in money laundering case, their Rs 300 billion stashed outside Pakistan will be frozen.

Imran Khan was addressing party workers convention at the Jinnah convention centre Islamabad on Sunday.

Imran Khan threatened for street protest saying, it looks that he has to carry out last street movement if any effort was made to put hurdle in the way of accountability process. Imran said we will provide opportunity that whether they allow NAB court to work.

PTI Chief went on to say if the rulers defame the judiciary then he will bring so much people in Islamabad that there will be no room for standing people in the federal capital.

Criticizing Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Imran Khan said Ahsan Iqbal is a biggest pseudo and fraud. He said Ahsan started career under the martial law of Ziaul Haq.

Imran said he is standing with Pakistan Army, adding that army is standing with the law and constitution and democracy and the rulers are defaming them.

Khan also lambasted former president Asif Ali Zardari and alleged that Rs 500 to 600 billion of Asif Zardari are present abroad. He said Zardari had used to sell tickets outside cinema.

He said the Sharif family is taking the democracy towards destruction. He said that the Sharif family has challenged the whole system of the country and devalue the democracy and mocked the democracy.

He said that Asif Zardari is worried about the corruption which is the sign of the ‘Day of Judgment’.

Corruption means “Earning money through illegal sources” and this is what happening in Pakistan, Imran said and added that Pakistan is facing severe political economical crisis due to selfish corrupt politicians.

“I only recognize Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as my beloved leader,” Khan said.

Imran Khan said that the country’s rulers have done nothing but use their power to accumulate wealth.

PTI has set new trends in politics. It has brought revolution in social media for political parties. (SABAH/Web Desk)