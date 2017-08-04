India coercing Kashmiri teachers, students into celebrating independence day

The Indian authorities are forcing the people of occupied Kashmir to celebrate India’s independence day, which they have always marked as Black Day.

According to a letter circulating on social media, principals of both public and private schools in Doda districts of the Valley have been ordered to attend a meeting on August 3. “The agenda of the meeting is celebration of ensuing independence day on 15-08-2017,” the letter reads.

First time in the 9 years I’ve been running the school this sort of trash notice appears. Mandatory Independence Day celebration planning. — Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) August 3, 2017

The participants of the meeting have been asked to bring list of topper students of grade 8th, 9th and 10th list of items for preparation and participation in the program.

Indian authorities have a history of carrying out unjust acts of violence in Occupied Kashmir, but this is the first time, a notice of such nature has been circulated by the authorities, according to the reports.

The orders from the authorities sparked outrage among the people of the district.

A warning letter by the authorities was sent to those who failed to attend the meeting. “They are directed to explain their position by 4-8-17 and attend the office in person; failing which the matter shall be reported to higher authorities for disciplinary action against the defaulters.”