India deliberately escalating tension on LoC: FO

ISLAMABAD: Indian atrocities and human rights violations have been intensified in the occupied Kashmir which needs the attention of the world community, Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria has said.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here Thursday, Nafees Zakaria said, “Indian forces continuously committing unprovoked ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) and working boundary to divert the attention of the international community from the core dispute of IoK.”

The Foreign Office spokesperson said, “India is deliberately escalating tension on the LoC”.

He said, only in 2017, India has made 542 times ceasefire violations in which 18 innocent civilians were killed.

Nafees Zakaria said that solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IoK has been expressed across the world in the form of peaceful demonstrations across the UK, Europe and North America.

He said that today, on July 13 Kashmiris are observing `Youm-i-Shuhdah’ to commemorate the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris in 1931, adding, “We pay tribute to Shuhdah and express solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle against Indian unlawful occupation of the irterritory.”

Replying to a question regarding the missing Pakistani diplomatic staff and another two Pakistani citizens in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said that Pakistan is constantly in touch with Afghan authorities for their early recovery. (APP/Web Desk)