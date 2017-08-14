India detains Yasin Malik as Pakistan celebrates Independence Day

SRINAGAR: Indian security forces took Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik into custody on Monday as Pakistan celebrates its 70th Independence Day.

In Indian occupied Kashmir, Pakistan’s Independence Day was celebrated with the singing of Pakistan’s national anthem and shouting of “Long Live Pakistan” slogans in Srinagar, Shopian, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Badgam and other districts.

Special prayers were offered for safety and integrity of Pakistan and freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from illegal occupation of India, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat arranged Independence Day functions in several areas of the territory.

Parades were held while Pakistan flag was hoisted in most of the areas of the valley.

Syed Ali Gilani, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Qasim Faktoo and others in their messages greeted the people and government of Pakistan on the Day.

Syed Ali Gilani said that the Kashmiris were highly grateful to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for extending its moral, political and diplomatic support to their just cause of freedom.

He further said that Pakistan was the only hope for the people of Jammu and Kashmir