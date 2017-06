ISLAMABAD: India on Monday released two Pakistani boys who had mistakenly crossed into Indian border.

The Indian authorities handed over Babar, 10, and Ali Raza, 12, to the Pakistan Rangers on the Wagah border. The boys hailing from Narowal and Sheikhupura were arrested for entering India from the Narowal border last year.

Both the children had been released by India after receiving a legal notice and petition from the High Commission of Pakistan.