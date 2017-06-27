India involved in severe human rights violations in occupied Kashmir: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday said that Indian government was involved in severe human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The interior minister stated this while reacting to the statement issued after Indian prime minister’s meeting the US president in Washington, which gives the impression as if there was no importance of bloodletting of innocent Kashmiris by India.

Nisar said it is alarming that the US were articulating her views in India’s language.

India has been engaged in crushing the movement of self-determination since day one, he added.

The minister said that New Delhi has been making afforts to present the struggle for independence movement as terrorism.

He vowed that there would never be any compromise on rights of Kashmiris and Pakistan would continue to support their just cause till realization of right of self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He said the right of self-determination and freedom from Indian subjugation is destiny of Kashmiris and no power on earth can deprive them of their legitimate right.

India’s oppressive posture should have been a source of concern for a principled and conscientious nation.

The interior minister said the statement of the US administration gives an impression as if international laws on human rights are not applicable in the case of Kashmiris and serious crimes including blood bath of innocent people can be ignored.