India issues medical visa to yet another Pakistani patient

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities have issued yet another visa to a Pakistani patient, seeking liver transplant surgery there.

The visa issued to Ms. Farzana Ijaz for liver transplant surgery is the seventh such visa issued to Pakistani citizens by India this month, according to India media.

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in a reply to request from M. Mohsin tweeted, “We are giving Visa for the liver transplant surgery of Ms.Farzana Ijaz in India.”

We are giving Visa for the liver transplant surgery of Ms.Farzana Ijaz in India. https://t.co/gcU2fWYbib — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 15, 2017

M. Mohsin, who describes himself on twitter as a political student keeping a keen eye on day to day developments, had requested Indian External Affairs Minister, “@SushmaSwaraj Madam my Aunt is very serious condition need liver transplant pls grant medical Visa. Humble request. Plss!”

Indian authorities, last month, had also issued a medical visa to a Pakistani child for heart surgery, according to Indian media.

On Independence Day, the External Affairs Ministry had announced that India would provide medical visas to all bona fide Pakistani patients.