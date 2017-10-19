Indian aggression at LoC threat to regional peace, says Maleeha

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi has said that tension on the Line of Control with India is a threat to peace in the region.

During a meeting with UN General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak here, she informed the UN official about the Indian aggression on LoC.

She said that India had committed three times more ceasefire violations this year as compared to 2016.

Maleeha added that 37 innocent civilians had martyred while 159 injured in unprovoked Indian firing on the LoC this year.

Urging to reinvigorate the role of UNMOGIP stationed at the LoC, she said that Pakistan has the ability to respond to any misadventure on the part of India but is showing restraint.

Maleeha urged the world body to play its role in bringing the situation to normal.

She urged President Lajcak to advise India to exercise restraint, help calm the situation along the Line of Control, and address the grave human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Escalation on the LoC was a deliberate Indian attempt to divert attention of the international community from the situation in occupied Kashmir and the massive human rights abuses being perpetrated by Indian forces, Ambassador Lodhi said.

The General Assembly president said he believed in the power of dialogue, as it was the only way out of the problems.