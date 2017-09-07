Indian Army chief warns of two-front war with China and Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Referring to China and Pakistan as India’s northern and western adversaries, Indian Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that India needs to be prepared for two-front war. He dismissed the myth that democracies or nuclear armed neighbours do not go to war, Hindustan Times reported.

Addressing a seminar in New Delhi, Rawat also claimed that differences between India and Pakistan could not be reconciled. The Indian Army chief spoke briefly about his country’s military strategy in case of future engagement of Indian troops with China.

Rawat alleged that China is gradually taking over territory and testing India’s threshold, a little over a week after the countries ended one of their worst military face offs.

The Indian Army chief shared his worries more than a week after India and China ended a 73-day border face-off in Doklam plateau near Sikkim. Adding that the recurrence of situations over the Doklam Plateau could not be ruled out.

