Indian DHC summoned over ceasefire violations on LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, JP Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Khuiratta and Karela Sector on 7 August.

A statement issued by foreign office here said the firing resulted in Shahadat of a 35-year old woman, Munira Bibi in Karela Sector and injury to another woman, Farena Bibi in Khuiratta Sector.

It said despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 600 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary, resulting in the Shahadats of 25 innocent civilians and injuries to 110, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016. It said the deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on LoC.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.