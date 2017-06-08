Indian forces intentionally targeting civilians at LoC: FO

ISLAMABAD: Indian forces are deliberately targeting civilian population along the Line of Control, a Foreign Office spokesman said, urging the United Nations and the international community to take notice of the Indian aggression.

In statement on Thursday, Nafees Zakaria said that four civilians were injured in the Indian firing in Kiyani Sector along the Line of Control.

India is putting the entire region into endanger by undue aggression, he said.

The FO spokesman said that the Pak Army had given a befitting response to the Indian firing.

Earlier, Indian troops opened unprovoked fire at the Nakyal and Kiyani sectors along the Line of Control.

The Indian forces had resorted to heavy artillery shelling.

India has over the years regularly stepped up cross-LoC ceasefire violations.

The number of Indian ceasefire violations this year has already crossed the 400 mark.