Indian home ministry rekindles hope for Pakistani bride

NEW DELHI: Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s office has rekindled hope for Pakistani girl and Lucknow boy as it offered to play a role in getting a visa issue sorted for the Pakistani bride.

According to Times of Indian, the Home Minister’s office responded to its reporter’s tweet on Thursday about the plight of Karachi-based girl Sadia Mehran and Indian boy Syed Shariq Hashmi, who plan to get married on August 01.

However, Sadia and Shariq had earlier received a jolt with the Indian high commission in Islamabad rejecting the girl’s visa twice.

According to the report, on Thursday, TOI received a call from the HMO, New Delhi, with a desire to unite the two, whose wedding had been arranged for by their families in 2012.

“The couple should not lose hope. We will make all efforts to get the issue sorted. The details will have to be looked into,” said an official from the HMO over phone.

Sadia is engaged to Shariq, who runs a medical wholesale business and is a distant relative. Having visited India five times, it was on Sadia’s last visit to Lucknow in 2012 that the match was fixed and an alliance drawn between the families.

Sadia had earlier told TOI that she loved India and wanted to settle here.