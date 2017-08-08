Indian troops martyr five Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

SRINAGAR: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred five youth in Kupwara district in occupied Kashmir.

The troops killed the youth during a violent military operation in Macchil area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A bullet-riddled body of one Ishtiaq Ahmad Wagay was recovered from Aalam Gunj area of Shopian.

Few gunshots were heard on Sunday night and later residents found a man lying in a pool of blood in the village.

On the other hand, several people were injured in violent Indian forces’ action at Somber in Pampore.

Unrest has simmered in Indian-occupied Kashmir since a popular freedom fighter Burhan Wani was martyred just over a year ago, sparking unrest in which more than 90 civilians have died.