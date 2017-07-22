Inside story of why Ch Nisar is leaving Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar has decided to part ways with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ending his 35-year-long association with him, Geo News reported Friday citing close sources.

The interior minister will distance himself from the premier with an announcement at a press conference on Sunday, sources said, adding that he is also likely to announce resignation from his post as interior minister. Nisar reportedly said that he remained loyal to Nawaz and never let him down.

Citing sources, Geo News quoted the interior minister as saying that the prime minister has been surrounded by immature individuals, who led him to the present situation. The sources further said that Nisar was kept out of the consultation process for the past month, adding that he would not leave the party, but also not hold any office.

Nisar advised the premier not to address the nation and appear before the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT), further added close sources.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry denied media reports citing sources close to Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. The spokesman asked the media to explain who were the close sources being cited and urged the media not to spread rumours. Rumours will be clarified after the interior minister addresses the press conference on Sunday, added the spokesman. Nisar has been affiliated with Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N for 35 years.