Interior minister, other cabinet members denied entry into accountability court premise

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and other cabinet members were denied entry into the accountability court on the eve of hearing of graft cases filed against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday.

Speaking to media outside the court, where he waited for 15 minutes for entry permission, he said that security arrangements were earlier finalised under the supervision of chief commissioner of Islamabad. In the meeting with the chief commissioner, some names of media personnel, PML-N leaders and supporters were decided to allow entry into the court, he added.

He said he was informed this morning by the chief commissioner that Rangers had suddenly arrived at the court premises and took over the security charge.