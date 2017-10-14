Interior Minister?s statement disappoints DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General Inter Services Relations (ISPR) has said that being a soldier and citizen of Pakistan, he was disappointed on the statement of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor was holding a press conference Saturday evening following the recovery of a Canadian-American family from Taliban custody.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday had asked the military spokesman to refrain from issuing statements on economy.

To a question Major General Asif Ghafoor said, “I stick to my words, however in my beeper I did not say the Pakistan’s economy is unstable.”

The military spokesman went on to say there is no threat to democracy from the statements rather it is threatened by not fulfilling its requirements.