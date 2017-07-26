IONS nations discuss maritime cooperation at Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Working Group Meeting on Information Sharing & Interoperability hosted by Pakistan Navy concluded here on Wednesday, according to a press release from Directorate of Public Relations, Naval Headquarters.

The working group consists of 10 member nations. Pakistan is presently chair of the Working Group. Other members are Australia, Bangladesh, France, India, Iran, Oman, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand and UAE.

During the two-day meeting, the working group discussed modalities of sharing information and improving interoperability amongst IONS nations towards the overall objective of increasing maritime cooperation amongst navies in Indian Ocean Region. The Working Group also deliberated on different options to promote information exchange and support regional maritime security.

Pakistan has always been an ardent supporter of regional peace and collaborative security. As a torch bearer of this unflinching resolve, Pakistan believes that coming together of navies helps improve overall inter-state relations.

In the same spirit of constructive engagement, Pakistan Navy proactively participates in IONS. This forum provides a platform to the participating nations to work together for the good of global common.

Participation of 13 delegates from nine countries in the working group meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment for regional peace and is a recognition of PN contribution towards this end.