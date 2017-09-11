Iqbal for promoting knowledge-based education

SIALKOT: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday stressed the need for promoting knowledge-based education and personality building of students.

He said this while addressing participants of the annual prize distribution ceremony at the University of Gujrat (UoG), Narowal Campus.

Iqbal said the PML-N government was spreading light of knowledge and education across the country besides ensuring an easy access of everyone to quality education.

The minister said students were future of the country and the government was providing them maximum facilities, enabling them to serve the nation and the country in a better way.

He asked the western world to show an aggressive response regarding uncontrolled persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, saying that the brutal persecution of the Muslims was enough to shake conscience of the world.

The minister said political and economical stability was vital for national development and prosperity, adding the promoters of dharna politics were pushing the country back to darkness by causing losses of billions of dollars to the national economy through their negative politics.

He said the PML-N would win the next general elections with two-third majority.

He said Pakistan was successfully playing its pivotal role in eliminating terrorism and extremism, adding the armed forces had full capability to weed out terrorism from the country.